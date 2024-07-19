Feast of flavours

Indulge in splendid BBQ buffet dinner at EQ, Kuala Lumpur’s restaurant Nipah

EQ, Kuala Lumpur, formerly known as the Equatorial Hotel, is a landmark in the city’s luxury hospitality scene. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, this hotel offers easy access to some of the city’s most iconic attractions, making it an ideal spot for both tourists and locals alike. Recently, theSun had the pleasure of dining at Nipah, EQ’s renowned restaurant, where we enjoyed the BBQ buffet dinner, a feast for the eyes and the palate. Walking into Nipah, we were immediately struck by the cosy ambience and the well-thought-out seating arrangement. The restaurant exudes a warm and welcoming vibe, with comfortable seating that allows for intimate conversations as well as larger gatherings. The hospitality at Nipah is commendable as the staff are attentive, courteous and always ready to assist, making the dining experience all the more enjoyable.

From the moment we sampled the appetisers to the main dishes, it felt like a journey through various Asian cuisines. Nipah offers a fantastic mix of Asian fusion, featuring a variety of foods from Malay, Indian and Chinese traditions. The appetisers presented a good mix of choices, catering to different palates and preferences. For the health-conscious, there were fresh greens and customers could even make their own rojak, a local favourite. The soup choices were ample and the cheese boards added a touch of elegance to the spread. Seafood galore

The main highlight of the evening, however, was undoubtedly the seafood. Beautifully displayed, the seafood on ice was a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. The variety was impressive, featuring prawns, green mussels, oysters, crab, black mussels, sapak clams and shallots. Each item was fresh with the prawns being a personal favourite. Their crisp, oceanic flavour is an evident to their quality and freshness.

Adding to the allure of the buffet was the BBQ grill, which we found both interesting and a great choice for the buffet. The grill offered multiple options including chicken and beef satay, Cajun and rosemary marinated lamb shoulder, garlic and thyme beef striploin, oriental marinated boneless chicken thigh with lemon, scallops and dill-marinated salmon. We sampled the satay and lamb shoulder, which were tender and juicy, cooked to perfection and bursting with flavours.

Abundant choices Exploring the array of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, we tasted a little from each section. It was a shame we could not try everything on their extensive menu but the varieties such as kuzi ayam, chicken rice and roti canai were standout dishes. The roti canai, in particular, was crispy and paired wonderfully with the vegetable dhal, making it our favourite dish of the night. Not to forget, one of Nipah’s signature drinks is the beloved teh tarik. It is the perfect beverage to chug after indulging in succulent meats, offering a sweet and frothy finish to the meal.