Usher in spring with delectable food

Chinese New Year (CNY) is synonymous with the abundance of wealth and that includes food. Good food is usually centre of CNY indulgence – from abalone to roasted duck, eating well is symbolic of wealth and good life. So, you can go on a CNY culinary journey at these hotels and eateries that will tantalise your taste buds.

Genting Palace, Highlands Hotel This place delivers time-honoured recipes that gives you a taste of iconic Cantonese cuisine. Ideal for a company lunch or family gathering, you can opt for its eight-course Sau Kong Cau at RM1,888 for 10 pax, which is available until next Monday. It also has set lunches and dinners (ranging from RM699 for four pax to RM8,888 for 10 pax) that feature chef-curated dishes such as its speciality yee sang, which includes fortune fruits, wasabi, wild honey and abalone with black caviar. The curated dishes also include double-boiled free range chicken with Cordyceps Sinensis flower broth, double-boiled special grade fish maw and Tibetan Cordyceps Sinensis Buddha Jump Over the Wall and more. They are available from this Sunday to Feb 12, and the prices ranges from RM699 for four pax to RM8,888 for 10 pax.

Seasons, Genting Grand Enjoy a nine-course prosperity, featuring dishes such as double-boiled sea conch in chicken soup, stewed eight-head abalone with sea cucumber, steamed Macao chicken with superior stock in claypot and braise pork ribs Wuxi-style and more. These dishes are available for lunch, dinner and ala carte, from next Monday to Feb 12, at RM2,988 for 10 pax.

Coffee Terrace, Genting Grand Something for the vegetarians. Coffee Terrace’s wide range of vegetarian food is worth braving the beeline for. Something for everyone, its Fatt Choy Yee Sang, Dong Poh chicken, stewed prosperity poon choy, butter prawn and more are set to make your

CNY dinner and lunch memorable. The buffet experience is made complete with nin-ko tong yuan, CNY cookies, candies, assorted French pastries, mandarin oranges and more. These delicacies are all available at RM78 for adults and RM39 for kids (lunch), and RM98 for adults and RM49 for kids (dinner).

Fuhu, Zouk Atrium For the seafood-lovers, enjoy a shellfish galore at Fuhu’s CNY-themed international buffet for lunch. Indulge also in succulent local dishes in a stylish dining environment that is an excellent choice for a buffet date with your partner. Priced at RM78 and RM128 (adults) for lunch and dinner, respectively on Jan 28, its lunch buffet starts at noon until 2.30pm and dinner starts at 6pm until 9.30pm. From Jan 29 to Feb 6, the buffet is priced at RM98 (lunch) and RM128 (dinner).

Thyme Restaurant, ParkRoyal Collection Go back in time by savouring traditional Chinese dishes and festive delicacies with time. With four buffet options (brunch, dinner, high tea and seafood dinner), you can enjoy dishes such as claypot lotus leaf, glass noodles with tiger prawn, Peking duck, XO-fried Hokkaido scallop, Singapore chilli crab with deep-fried mantou and more for prices ranging from RM148 to RM218 (adults) and from RM74 to RM109 (children). For another toss at good luck, you can try Thyme’s four types of Grand Opulence Yee Sang until Feb 15, with prices ranging from RM48 to RM218.

The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi Get ready to fight for that salmon piece with Ritz-Carlton’s Salmon Yee Sang, which is an homage to Langkawi’s seaside charm and its snake statement piece symbolises the good fortune ahead. Do not forget to also check out its fried crab with rice cake!

W Kuala Lumpur A unique take on tradition, chef Tan Kim Weng puts his own fresh spin on the yee sang with his Prosperous Nanyang Vegetarian Yee Sang that features crispy abalone mushrooms, strawberries and jackfruit. Also available is W Kuala Lumpur’s stunningly reddish wok-fried beetroot rice prawns & crab meat.