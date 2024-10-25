Festive vegan delights

Celebrate Deepavali with seven delicious plant-based, dairy-free cookies

DEEPAVALI, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a time of joy, family gatherings and celebrations. Alongside lighting oil lamps and sharing festive meals, sweets and cookies play a central role. As plant-based eating grows in popularity, these seven vegan cookie recipes will bring a fresh change to your Deepavali treats, offering delicious and dairy-free options for everyone. Almond cardamom cookies Aromatic cardamom pairs well with crunchy almonds, creating a light, melt-in-the-mouth cookie is ideal for festive offerings. Ingredients 1 ½ cups of almond flour ½ cup of powdered sugar ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder 3 tablespoons of coconut oil 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. 2. In a bowl, mix almond flour, sugar and cardamom powder. 3. Add coconut oil and vanilla extract. Mix until it forms a soft dough. 4. Roll small balls and flatten slightly. 5. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes until golden. Cool before serving.

Coconut snowball cookies These soft, bite-sized cookies coated in coconut are festive and fun, evoking the sweetness of tropical flavours. Ingredients 1 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour ½ cup of desiccated coconut (plus a touch extra for rolling) ½ cup of powdered sugar ¼ cup of vegan butter 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C . 2. Combine flour, coconut and sugar in a bowl. 3. Add vegan butter and vanilla and mix into a soft dough. 4. Roll the dough into small balls. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes. 5. Roll warm cookies in extra coconut and let them cool.

Chocolate cashew cookies These chewy cookies combine rich cocoa with crunchy cashews, making them a festive favourite for chocolate lovers. Ingredients 1 cup of whole wheat flour ¼ cup of cocoa powder ½ cup of chopped cashews ½ cup of brown sugar ¼ cup of coconut oil 1 teaspoon of baking soda Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. 2. Mix flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and sugar. 3. Stir in coconut oil and cashews to form dough. 4. Scoop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet. 5. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes until firm on the edges.

Sesame peanut butter cookies Nutty and slightly crunchy, these cookies combine sesame seeds with creamy peanut butter, offering a festive treat. Ingredients ¾ cup of all-purpose flour ½ cup of peanut butter ½ cup of sugar 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds ¼ teaspoon of baking powder Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 175°C. 2. Mix flour, baking powder and sugar. 3. Add peanut butter and knead into a dough. 4. Roll dough into small balls, flatten and coat with sesame seeds. 5. Bake for 12 – 14 minutes. Cool before serving.

Date and oat cookies These naturally sweet cookies are packed with the goodness of oats and dates, offering a healthy and delicious Deepavali option. Ingredients 1 cup of rolled oats ½ cup of chopped dates ½ cup of almond butter ¼ cup of maple syrup 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. 2. Mix oats, cinnamon and chopped dates. 3. Add almond butter and maple syrup, stir to combine. 4. Scoop dough onto a baking tray and flatten slightly. 5. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes. Let cool before enjoying.

Pistachio rose cookies Infused with the delicate floral essence of roses and the crunch of pistachios, these cookies are a luxurious and fragrant treat for Deepavali. Ingredients 1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour ½ cup of powdered sugar ½ cup of chopped pistachios 3 tbsp of rose water ¼ cup of vegan butter A pinch of salt Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. 2. Mix flour, sugar, salt and chopped pistachios in a bowl. 3. Add vegan butter and rose water, forming a soft dough. 4. Roll into small balls and flatten slightly on a baking tray. 5. Bake for 12 – 14 minutes until lightly golden. Cool before serving.