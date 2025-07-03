DURING the holy month of Ramadan, many may find it difficult to obtain or prepare a good meal for breaking fast (or buka puasa) due to time and budgetary constraints.
Thankfully, many food influencers have risen to the occasion by sharing recipes and tips as well as pointing out where great food can be obtained. Audiences have responded positively as well, turning some social media users into overnight stars with millions of followers and viewers.
If you are looking for food inspiration during Ramadan, here are three influencers you should follow:
Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman
Home chef Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, or simply known as Khairulaming, is arguably the most popular of the three and his videos are always hotly anticipated.
Seven years ago, he launched his 30 Hari, 30 Resepi (30 Days, 30 Recipes) series by posting food and drink recipes online during Ramadan. Since then, Khairul has built a massive following with his easy-to-follow recipes with simple ingredients.
Now, his every video garners millions of views. Some claim whenever the home chef posts a recipe, its ingredients would shortly be out of stock at grocery stores during Ramadan.
This year, Khairul has upped his game with 30 Hari, 60 Resepi.
On top of that, his Instagram page is set to feature live streams of Ramadan bazaars, highlighting the best ones, standout food and local entrepreneurs.
Khairul will also be releasing eight episodes of his travels to Oman.
Hamdan Mubarak
Hamdan Mubarak has started posting recipes, specifically for the sahur meal, which is an early morning breakfast Muslims have before they start their fast.
These simple recipes include telur mata masak cili padi and nugget balado. For 2025, Hamdan has set up his studio to resemble a kampung house, complete with a wooden wall with palm fronds.
Expect mouth-watering meat dishes, creamy beverages and delightful desserts. One thing to note is Hamdan cooks larger portions of food – useful if you need to feed a family.
Abdul Qayyum Halid
Abdul Qayyum Halid, popularly known as Che Sayang, has delicious recipes lined up for Ramadan. With the tagline of “two minutes, one recipe” he cooks authentic Malay dishes.
He uses local ingredients, including herbs and spices, and also explores cuisines from other Asian countries. His fish, prawn and squid dishes look particularly scrumptious and moreover, are easy to prepare.