DURING the holy month of Ramadan, many may find it difficult to obtain or prepare a good meal for breaking fast (or buka puasa) due to time and budgetary constraints.

Thankfully, many food influencers have risen to the occasion by sharing recipes and tips as well as pointing out where great food can be obtained. Audiences have responded positively as well, turning some social media users into overnight stars with millions of followers and viewers.

If you are looking for food inspiration during Ramadan, here are three influencers you should follow:

Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman

Home chef Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, or simply known as Khairulaming, is arguably the most popular of the three and his videos are always hotly anticipated.