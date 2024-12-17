Five hospitality trends for 2025

Transformative shifts shaping future of travel, tourism

FIVE major trends that will define hospitality in 2025 include artificial intelligence (AI), branding, new working models, rejuvenating and transformative experiences as well as sustainability, according to Switzerland’s EHL Hospitality Business School that offered insights on ways to adapt to technological advancement for human-centric needs. Fostering human connection with AI AI continues to maintain its prominent role in fostering human connection. Its value lies in augmenting the human experience rather than replacing it. AI can aid in automating routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on creating personalised and meaningful connections with guests. This trend is significant in addressing the rising loneliness epidemic and fulfilling the human need for genuine connections.

Revolutionising hospitality branding In a competitive hospitality landscape, personalisation through AI and cross-industry partnerships can help hotels stand out. This is done by enhancing guest experiences, strengthening brand identity, and building lasting customer relationships. Inspired by luxury brands, this cross-fertilisation between hospitality and other sectors creates unique, mutually beneficial experiences, transforming the industry and expanding brand portfolios. Implementing new working models Embracing new working models and modernising management systems are essential for overcoming labour shortages and fostering professional well-being. AI-driven talent management solutions and flexible job structures enhance employee satisfaction. They are key to attracting and retaining new talents in the industry too. On the managerial front, clear job progression and cross-dimensional, network-based models are essential, along with continuous training programmes.