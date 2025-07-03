THOSE who watched the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown may be tempted to dip their toes into this legendary performer’s back catalogue. But with the erstwhile folk rock legend’s discography including 40 studio albums, 21 live albums, 17 volumes of The Bootleg Series, 44 compilation albums, numerous soundtracks and EPs, the task can seem a little overwhelming.

Here theSun cherry picks the five essential albums newbies should dive into to experience the glory that is Dylan.

Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan (1963)

This is the singer’s second album and the one that launched him into mainstream consciousness. With standout tracks such as Blowin in the Wind and Hard Ran’s A-Gonna Fall showcasing the rising stars prowess as a lyricist, it marks a turning point in rock history where artistes took greater creative control of albums. There would be less reliance on professional songwriters as Dylan’s 11 original compositions on this record show just what an album can sound like when it is a purer reflection of the artiste.

Highway ‘61 Revisited (1965)

This album marks Dylan’s continuing evolution as an artiste, moving further afield from his original folk roots to encompass a wider rock sound. A full backing band gives each tune real meat, compared to the previous stripped down folk tunes featuring Dylan and just his acoustic guitar (and harmonica), the album features iconic tunes such as Like a Rolling Stone and Queen Jane Approximately. The sprawling 11-minute blues narrative Desolation Row is also a highlight, showcasing the power of lyrics in a fast maturing rock scene.

Blonde on Blonde (1967)

A double album that was partly recorded in Tennessee, Nashville, it has often been described as one of the greatest albums of all time. Featuring crack session musicians from the area’s thriving music scene, Dylan sharpened his lyrical sensibilities to a razor’s edge as heard on the magical narratives of Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat and Rainy Day Women #12 & 35. Visions of Johanna is also ranked by many fans as among his finest compositions, in a career littered with them. Even casual listeners will recognise this as a work of genius.

Blood on the Tracks (1975)

Artiste must suffer for their art. On Blood on the Tracks, Dylan drew on his collapsing marriage for inspiration. Needless to say, the album is filled with anger, recriminations, regret and no small amount of poignancy. With songs titles such as Buckets of Rain and Shelter from the Storm, speaking volumes, this album remains Dylan’s most commercially successful album, reaching the apex of the US album charts. Bittersweet ruminations of a relationship gone wrong has never been so eloquently captured.

Time Out of Mind (1997)

This late career offering is a highlight as it catches the singer in a reflective mood, having survived a serious health scare during the recording process. Produced by Daniel Lanois (U2, Emmylou Harris), Time Out of Mind was both a critical and commercial success with it bagging the Grammy for Album of the Year. It leans heavily on Dylan’s blues influence, with the brush of mortality bringing his life and career into sharp focus.

Despite being an octogenarian, Dylan continues to tour and record till this day. But the above are among the standouts in a career with filled with high points. Dive headlong into these albums and it will prove to be far more rewarding than relying on random playlists or compilations as an introduction to this Nobel Laureate’s music.