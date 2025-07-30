Foldable vivo flagship lands

vivo Malaysia has launched its vivo X Fold5, marking the debut of its first foldable smartphone in Malaysia. Combining flagship performance, premium craftsmanship and AI-powered productivity, the device redefines what a foldable smartphone can offer.
Lighter than many traditional flagships at just 217g, the vivo X Fold5 features Zeiss Master Colour Display, the brightest display in any vivo foldable with 4500 nits Local Peak Brightness (on its cover and main display) and an eye-friendly design.
Built for longevity and resilience, it offers triple protection, including IPX8 & IPX9 Water Resistance, IP5X Dust Resistance and low temperature resistance at -20°C.
The vivo X Fold5 is powered by an equivalent 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery, supporting 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge, ensuring it performs well on the most demanding days. Its 0.92 cm ultra-slim folded profile and the new kinematic hinge enables smooth, lasting folds for extended use.
Designed for power users, the vivo X Fold5 introduces a suite of AI-driven productivity tools that elevate multitasking, communication, and content creation, making work and creativity tasks more seamless than ever.
Zeiss imaging meets foldable innovation
The vivo X Fold5 is the latest result of the multi-year strategic collaboration between vivo and Zeiss, bringing together advanced research, co-engineered imaging systems and a shared commitment to delivering professional-grade photography in every device.
The vivo Zeiss co-engineered Imaging System in the vivo X Fold5 delivers flagship smartphone photography in a foldable design, with ZEISS T* coating for reduced flare and ghosting, enhanced color fidelity and better contrast on the image, delivering the distinctive “Zeiss Look”:
➤ A 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera with 3× Optical Zoom and 100× HyperZoom, powered by a large IMX882 sensor for crisp details even at a distance.
➤ A 50MP Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic Main Camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and VCS True Color for stunning color accuracy and fine detail.
➤ A 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with a 120° field of view for landscapes, group shots and architecture.
AI-powered enhancements further refine images at high zoom levels, delivering professional-grade results across many scenarios. This partnership empowers users to capture life’s moments with outstanding clarity and colour accuracy, no matter the scenario.
Designed for seamless productivity
Purpose-built for creators and professionals, the vivo X Fold5 introduces an intelligent productivity suite:
➤ Origin Workbench enables seamless multitasking, allowing users to run up to five apps at once, manage tasks effortlessly and stay in control, all without the need to switch between multiple devices.
➤ vivo DocMaster enables effortless PDF annotation during meetings, with one-click saving and sharing. It also supports seamless format conversion between PDF, Word and PPT, plus built-in AI capabilities for content creation directly within documents.
➤ Smart Call Assistant and AI Transcript Assist real-time transcription, summarisation and language translation, ideal for work on the go.
➤ Experience the best of Google on Android on the vivo X Fold5 with experiences such as Google Gemini. With Gemini, the personal AI assistant from Google, users can supercharge their creativity and productivity and get help learning in new ways, writing emails, planning events and more.
Whether multitasking between meetings or creating on the move, the vivo X Fold5 is the ideal productivity companion.
Promotions and availability
The vivo X Fold5 will be available in 16 GB + 512 GB starting at RM6,999. Customers in Malaysia can pre-order the vivo X Fold5 from July 29.
From Aug 2 to Sept 1, customers can also enjoy special promotions exclusively at vivo Concept Stores, with terms and conditions.
There are also up to 24 months of 0% instalment payment plans and cashback with vivo’s bank partners:
➤ Affin Bank: RM100 Instant Rebate and 5× Affin Rewards Points, limited to the first 100 Affin Bank credit cardholders.
➤ Pay Later by Grab: RM60 off with a minimum spend of RM550 and 0% instalment for up to four months, with the offer valid until Sept 30.
➤ SPayLater: Up to 12 months instalment plan, with 1.5% monthly fee that applies for plans of three months or longer.
There is also a special rebate up to RM200 when trading in selected models. The final rebate depends on the value of the selected trade-in device.