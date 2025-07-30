Foldable vivo flagship lands

vivo Malaysia has launched its vivo X Fold5, marking the debut of its first foldable smartphone in Malaysia. Combining flagship performance, premium craftsmanship and AI-powered productivity, the device redefines what a foldable smartphone can offer.

Lighter than many traditional flagships at just 217g, the vivo X Fold5 features Zeiss Master Colour Display, the brightest display in any vivo foldable with 4500 nits Local Peak Brightness (on its cover and main display) and an eye-friendly design.

Built for longevity and resilience, it offers triple protection, including IPX8 & IPX9 Water Resistance, IP5X Dust Resistance and low temperature resistance at -20°C.

The vivo X Fold5 is powered by an equivalent 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery, supporting 80W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 40W Wireless FlashCharge, ensuring it performs well on the most demanding days. Its 0.92 cm ultra-slim folded profile and the new kinematic hinge enables smooth, lasting folds for extended use.

Designed for power users, the vivo X Fold5 introduces a suite of AI-driven productivity tools that elevate multitasking, communication, and content creation, making work and creativity tasks more seamless than ever.

Zeiss imaging meets foldable innovation

The vivo X Fold5 is the latest result of the multi-year strategic collaboration between vivo and Zeiss, bringing together advanced research, co-engineered imaging systems and a shared commitment to delivering professional-grade photography in every device.

The vivo Zeiss co-engineered Imaging System in the vivo X Fold5 delivers flagship smartphone photography in a foldable design, with ZEISS T* coating for reduced flare and ghosting, enhanced color fidelity and better contrast on the image, delivering the distinctive “Zeiss Look”:

➤ A 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera with 3× Optical Zoom and 100× HyperZoom, powered by a large IMX882 sensor for crisp details even at a distance.

➤ A 50MP Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic Main Camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and VCS True Color for stunning color accuracy and fine detail.

➤ A 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with a 120° field of view for landscapes, group shots and architecture.

AI-powered enhancements further refine images at high zoom levels, delivering professional-grade results across many scenarios. This partnership empowers users to capture life’s moments with outstanding clarity and colour accuracy, no matter the scenario.