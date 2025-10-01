Seven culinary docuseries for hungry travellers

ANTHONY Bourdain once said: “I think food, culture, people and landscape are all absolutely inseparable.” From gourmet to home-cooked, good food has historically brought people together. Whether handmade pasta by Italian nonnas

or freshly prepared sashimi by Michelin-recognised Japanese chefs, every good core memory begins with food. But, food is beyond just a good meal time — behind every cuisine and taste, there is a story being told. Building economies and shaping communities for aeons, food has continued to be the crux of every society. A bridge between distinct cultures, it is a language that transcends linguistic barriers — just like music! So, here are seven documentaries picked by theSun for you to experience different cultures through food from the comfort of your couch. Korean Food Rhapsody Collection (Netflix) Hosted by South Korean Baek Jong Won, the Korean Food Rhapsody Collection features docuseries of popular Korean food. Each series provides a deep dive into the rich history of

K-food as well as its unique traditions and evolution. The collection comprises: Korean Fried Chicken Rhapsody, Jjajangmyeon Rhapsody, Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody, Korean Porkbelly Rhapsody and Hanwoo Rhapsody.

Street Food Collection (Netflix) Street food is an integral facet of society. This gastro-phenomenon, that boomed thanks to working-class communities, is now the heartbeat of the middle-class society. Building on this, Street Food Collection is a set of docuseries that takes viewers on a culinary journey across three food havens — Asia, Latin America and the US. It explores the emotional and cultural significance of street food, which informs the culinary DNA of these continents and countries.

KFoodShow (Netflix) Another Korean food show, this limited series collection is narrated through the point-of-view of three foodies of different generations —Boomer Huh Young-man, Gen X Ryu Su-yeong and Millennial Mimi. The show take viewers on a gastronomic journey across South Korea to learn the key essence of its traditional food via A Nation of Broth, A Nation of Kimchi and A Nation of Banchan.

Flavourful Origins (Netflix) A 10-episode series, Flavour Origins invites viewers to explore the Chinese food tradition. From the multi-use of mutton to flaxseed and potato, the documentary explores different key ingredients that remained fixtures in Chinese cuisines for aeons. Viewers will learn the different ways ingredients are used to make comfort and gourmet food.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Prime Video) Released in 2013 and hosted by the late

world-renowned chef Anthony Bourdain, this namesake series delves into niche, unknown areas of the world, celebrating their diversity and of course, food. An educational programme in its own right, the series also explores the politics and socio-economic state of these countries while highlighting their dining rituals and culture.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Max) The two-season food and travel show follows the voyage of American actor Stanley Tucci as he reconnects with his Italian roots. Served hot with Tucci’s charismatic storytelling, the show explores Italian cuisines through the lenses of culture, history and traditions. More than just a food documentary, the Emmy-winning show reminds viewers that food is a universal language. At its heart, the series is a celebration of simplicity and comfort in reconnecting to one’s essence.