For the golden girls

DIRECTED by Mark Waters, Mother of the Bride is a delightful jump through romance and familial chaos that caters to both the young and the young at heart. With a star-studded cast including Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt, this romantic comedy delivers a story that is as heartwarming as it is humorous.
The film masterfully navigates the complexities of love at different stages of life, making it a must-watch for anyone who believes in second chances and happily-ever-afters.
Plot thickens in Thailand
The narrative centres around Emma, played by Cosgrove, who returns from London with a bombshell that she is getting married in a month at a resort in Phuket, Thailand. This news jolts her mother Lana (Shields), who has been her rock since Emma’s father passed away. Adding to the whirlwind, Emma’s fiancé RJ (Sean Teale) is the son of Lana’s ex-flame Will (Bratt). The setup is a recipe for comedic disaster and romantic rediscovery.
What sets Mother of the Bride apart is its focus on mature romance. Lana and Will, both well into their middle years, find themselves thrust back into each other’s lives, reigniting a spark that had long been extinguished.
Shields and Bratt share a charming chemistry, bringing depth to their characters’ complicated history. Their interactions are peppered with awkward encounters and heartfelt moments, most notably when Lana, in a hilarious twist of fate, accidentally sees Will in his birthday suit.
The film’s appeal lies in its portrayal of family dynamics and the inevitable clashes that occur when different generations collide. Lana’s struggle to accept Emma’s whirlwind romance mirrors her unresolved feelings towards Will. The story deftly balances its comedic elements with poignant reflections on motherhood, love and personal growth.
Comedy of errors
The ensemble cast provides ample laughs, from Rachael Harris as Lana’s candid best friend Janice, to Michael McDonald and Wilson Cruz as the bickering duo Clay and Scott. Their misadventures, including an ill-fated game of pickleball and a forbidden skinny-dipping excursion, inject a healthy dose of humour into the film.
Meanwhile, the glamorous wedding planning, hijacked by the overbearing Discovery brand manager Camala (Tasneem Roc), offers a satirical take on modern nuptials. The film mocks the commercialism of weddings, with Lana battling to keep her daughter’s big day personal amid the corporate show.
A message of hope
At its core, Mother of the Bride is proof of the enduring nature of love and the possibility of finding happiness later in life. The film reinforces the idea that it is never too late to mend broken relationships and start anew. Lana’s journey from heartbreak to acceptance, culminating in a romantic proposal from Will, is a heartwarming reminder that true love can come at any age.
Mother of the Bride is a feel-good family movie that will resonate with viewers of all ages. Its humour, heart and hopeful message make it perfect for a cosy night with loved ones. The film encourages audiences to embrace life’s unexpected twists and cherish the moments of joy and connection that come their way.
Whether laughing at the comedic mishaps or tearing up at the tender reconciliations, viewers are sure to leave with a smile on their faces and warmth in their hearts.
Mother of the Bride is currently streaming on Netflix.
DIRECTOR: Mark Waters
CAST: Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Chad Michael Murray
E-VALUE: 6/10
PLOT: 6/10
ACTING: 6/10