Marianne Faithfull’s last recordings to be released on Record Store Day

A four track EP by the late singer Marianne Faithful joins an exclusive list of releases for Record Store Day on April 12.

Titled Burning Moonlight, the tracks were inspired by Faithfull’s first two solo albums. The eponymous debut was more pop oriented while Come My Way is a folkier reflection of her artistic persona. Incredibly, both LPs were released on the same day on 15 April 1965 - quite a brave commercial move, even back then.

Side one contains the title track as well as Love is, which showcase her pop sensibilities. Side two of the EP contains a rendition of a traditional folk song Three Kinsmen Bold alongside a new version of a Faithfull staple She Moved Thru the Fair.

Faithful passed on at the age of 78 on Jan 30 which led to the delay in the EP’s release. It had been slated to drop in Feb but it is now apt that it is part of the Record Store Day exclusives. The EP is Faithfull’s first release since the album She Walks in Beauty with Warren Ellis, released in 2021.

Faithfull’s son Nicholas Dunbar said in a statement: “As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death. Marianne lived to create and perform music – it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career.”

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 as an annual event to help independent music stores face the challenges of the digital era. Musicians and record labels announce exclusive limited edition vinyl pressings with the aim of getting punters to visit and support local, neighbourhood music emporiums.