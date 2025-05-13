Fun horror ride

Jaw-dropping practical effects, sharp pacing make Until Dawn hugely entertaining flick

LET us get this out of the way: – Until Dawn is not a faithful adaptation of the acclaimed PlayStation game it is named after. Fans who walk in expecting an interactive-story-style slasher tribute with butterfly-effect decisions and direct ties to the game’s iconic moments will quickly realise that this film takes a different path. Sure, Peter Stormare pops up again and there is a faint whisper of the game’s mythos, but at its core, this is a standalone survival horror story with time loops, masked killers and grotesque monsters, none of which need the Until Dawn name to stand tall. If Sony Pictures had simply titled this “Valley of the Dead” or “Glore Valley Massacre”, audiences might have come in with more accurate expectations. As it stands, the Until Dawn label feels like a marketing shortcut to lure gamers, a label slapped on top of what is, frankly, an entertaining, nasty, little horror gem in its own right.

Twisted (and hilarious) horror Strip away the title confusion and what remains is a film that plays like a spiritual cousin to The Cabin in the Woods. A group of photogenic young adults heads into a remote, cursed location, thinking they are just on a search mission, only to find themselves part of something much bigger, stranger and bloodier. But here, the added twist is the time-loop mechanic, an element that Until Dawn (the movie) leans on to great effect in the first two acts. Director David F. Sandberg, best known for his knack for visual scares (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation), keeps the tension tight and the pacing razor-sharp in the setup and middle portions. There is dark humour underlying the characters’ repeated, brutal deaths and their escalating panic as they figure out the rules of their bloody predicament. It is the kind of movie where, even as characters get picked off, the audience is laughing nervously, not because it is a comedy, but because the whole thing is so gleefully unhinged. What truly elevates Until Dawn from being “just another horror flick” is its commitment to old-school, practical gore effects. Forget the over-polished, weightless CGI kills that plague too many modern slashers, this movie delivers viscera with heft. Blood sprays, bodies rip apart, faces melt and creatures snarl, all in gloriously tangible fashion. It is impossible not to think of Evil Dead (2013) while watching some of the more stomach-churning moments. The film does not hold back and the craftsmanship behind the practical effects deserves applause. Horror fans craving something tactile, something they can almost feel through the screen, will walk away grinning (or retching, depending on their tolerance).

Energetic first half, wobbly finish While the setup and escalation shine, the film’s final act does not quite hit home. After building a compelling, chaotic mystery and offering satisfying jolts of tension and gore, Until Dawn tries to explain itself and in doing so, overreaches. The narrative starts layering in revelations and thematic weight that feel unnecessary, almost as if the script could not resist tying a big, philosophical bow on what was otherwise a delightfully pulpy experience. The fun, brisk momentum of the first two acts gives way to a slightly overcooked finale that tries too hard to say something profound. Still, even as the third act stumbles, the film never becomes a complete mess. It holds onto its core strengths: strong performances (especially from Ella Rubin and Michael Cimino), tight direction and sheer enthusiasm for the genre. As it stands, Until Dawn is a worthy entry into the “meta-horror” space, a clever, gory movie that delivers solid entertainment for horror lovers, even if it disappoints hardcore fans of the original game. The film’s decision to set itself within the Until Dawn universe but tell a separate story is a double-edged sword: on one hand, it frees the filmmakers to explore new ideas and on the other, it leaves viewers wondering when (or if) a true adaptation of the game’s original narrative will hit the big screen. If this turns into a franchise and the ending certainly hints at that, here is hoping future instalments either go all-in on the game’s characters and plot or simply spin off into their own beast entirely. Great horror movies can stand on their own without having to lean on a video game’s popularity.

Just enjoy the ride At the end of the day, Until Dawn is best approached with the mindset is to watch it like a standalone horror flick, not as a faithful game adaptation and the result is a gory, wild ride packed with thrills, chills and wickedly fun kills. For horror fans craving something that feels like Cabin in the Woods meets Evil Dead (2013), this is a satisfying, blood-drenched treat. Just temper expectations for the final act and accept the title for what it is: a marketing hook, not a plot promise. Hopefully, with this solid (if imperfect) foundation, the Until Dawn name will one day get the adaptation it truly deserves. But for now, this film stands as a gruesome, entertaining survival horror flick that is well worth watching, especially for those who appreciate their gore practical and their horror clever.