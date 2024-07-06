Fun shines on with Starbucks

REJUVENATE with Starbucks’ latest lineup of refreshing beverages, crafted to invigorate your senses.

Elevate your sunny days with the Starbucks Burnt Caramel Frappuccino Blended Beverage – a sophisticated beverage inspired by the trending burnt-topping desserts, designed to tantalise your taste buds with layers of rich flavours.

Experience the blend of sweet and sour with the all-new Starbucks Green Grape Yuzu Refreshers. Bursting with citrusy lemonade and a hint of sweet green grape and zesty yuzu, this fruity and tangy delight might just become your go-to beverage.

Starbucks Greeny Drink with Green Grape Yuzu Starbucks Refreshers is made with real fruit juice of exotic Yuzu and green grapes that will energise your day. Enhancing the overall experience with the slight bitterness of the Yuzu fruit pieces adds a unique and perfect way to quench your thirst.

Grab these latest offerings, available at all Starbucks stores and selected delivery platforms:

Burnt Caramel Frappuccino Blended Beverage

Indulge in caramelly coffee goodness and treat yourself to the smoky sweetness of the Burnt Caramel Oatmilk Latte this summer. This sweet and playful drink combines coffee with burnt caramel sauce and oat milk, topped with burnt caramel whipped cream and a sprinkle of even more burnt caramel to brighten up your day. Available as a hot, iced or iced blended beverage.

Green Grape Yuzu with Lemonade Starbucks Refresher

Refresh your taste buds for fun sunny days with the fruity Green Grape Yuzu with Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers. Bursting with citrusy lemonade and a hint of sweet green grape and zesty yuzu, this fruity and tangy delight will be your go-to beverage this hot weather. Available as an iced beverage.

Greeny Drink with Green Grape Yuzu Starbucks Refresher

Keep it cool and breezy with this vibrant, tropical delight – the Greeny Drink with Green Grape Yuzu Starbucks Refresher. Soak in the sunshine with the refreshing taste of yuzu infused with coconut milk, creating a sweet, yet distinct citrus flavour that will leave you wanting more. It is available as an iced beverage.