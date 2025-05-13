G-DRAGON is bringing his 2025 World Tour [Ubermensch] to Malaysia. Marking his return to the stage, the BigBang frontman has sparked global excitement with the announcement of his new tour.

Promoted by AEG Presents, TME Live, Star Planet and Top-top Production, and presented by Hong Leong Bank, the Kuala Lumpur show will take place on July 19 and 20 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Tickets go on public sale at 2pm on May 29. Members of G-Dragon’s official fan club will have priority access during the presale window on May 26 from 4pm.

Recognised for his musical talent and cultural influence, G-Dragon continues to push boundaries with every project. This world tour marks not only his return to live performance but also a dynamic blend of visual art, music and fashion. Fans can expect striking stage production, updated renditions of his hits and a high-energy show.

The tour launched in Seoul with over 60,000 fans in attendance, blending nostalgia with forward-thinking artistry.

For updates and exclusive news, visit the official tour website.