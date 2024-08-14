Gear up for new EPL season in style

WHETHER you are a dyed-in-the-wool supporter of a specific football club or just a casual fan with more than a passing interest in the beautiful game, chances are you will want to stand out from the sea of identikit replica jerseys.

Unlike seasons of yore, there are now a plethora of choices to appeal to footie fans of all ages, shapes and genders. Many clubs have substantially widened their offerings to capture more of your hard earned cash by providing stylish options beyond standard the home and away kits (with players names and squad numbers on the back as the only options).

So this coming season, deck out your wardrobe with some footie essentials for that casual athletic look. Here are some of the choicest (but by no means comprehensive) options available from official club websites.

1. Replica jerseys will always remain a firm favourite. It is bold and in your face, clearly designed to allow supporters to wear one’s colours on their sleeves. However, if you are looking for something other than the latest edition of a club’s official strips, retro kits are the way to go.

The classic designs evoke special memories for many and is a throwback to simpler, yet more elegant stylings of yore. This is best underlined by the number of modern kits that seek to evoke designs of the past.

A glorious example is the replica of Aston Villa’s jersey worn in its European Cup triumph from 1982. The pin stripe design is just pure panache.