POKEMON fans rejoice — a new game is on the horizon. The Pokemon Company and Game Freak will release a new Legends game set in the franchise’s Kalos region in 2025.

This was revealed during the Pokemon Presents showcase on Feb 27. The new game, Pokemon Legends Z-A, is a sequel to the wildly popular Pokemon Legends Arceus, released in 2022.

According to Polygon, Pokemon Legends Z-A’s reveal trailer was somewhat scarce on details, but the game will send players to Lumiose City, the Parisian-inspired central city of Pokemon X and Y.

The official description reads: “Pokemon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokemon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025. A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is under way to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon.”

Beyond that, the trailer shows which Pokemon players can expect to appear in Pokemon Legends Z-A but does not feature any gameplay.

The trailer does, however, hint at the return of Mega Evolutions, a mechanic introduced in Pokemon X and Pokemon Y.