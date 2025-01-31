SOMETIMES, children act in the heat of the moment after being reprimanded, leading to possibly regrettable consequences.

A 10-year-old boy in Taiwan angry after being reprimanded by his father over unfinished homework took a rather drastic step by calling the police to report his father hiding poppy husks at home.

Taiwan news portal CTWANT reported that the boy ran out of his home to a store and borrowed a phone there to contact the police.

Poppy is a primary source in opium production and while it possesses medicinal value and also used in food production, it is prohibited in Taiwan and possession of the plant is considered a criminal offense.

The police found the boy at the store – who then lead them to his home and the premises were raided until the police discovered eight poppy husks on the balcony.

The father, who was regretful about the discovery, reportedly admitted to stashing the poppy husks for medicinal purposes.

He was then taken to the police station for questioning and the case was transferred to the narcotics department for further investigation.