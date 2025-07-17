Labourer jailed 18 months for smashing police station door

KOTA BHARU: A labourer was sentenced to 18 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court, here, for committing mischief by smashing the front glass sliding door of a police station.

The accused, Nik Mohadi Ahmad, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

According to the charge, he was accused of breaking the front glass sliding door at the Ketereh police station complaint counter, causing an estimated loss of RM200. The incident occurred at 1.02 pm on May 16.

The charge was framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of one to five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Naabil Mohamed Asri urged the court to impose a proportionate sentence as a lesson to the accused, citing public interest, since the damage involved government property.

The court then sentenced Nik Mohadi, who was unrepresented, to 18 months imprisonment, to run consecutively after he completes his current sentence under the same section, which began on July 7, and is set to end on April 22 next year.

He is currently serving a jail sentence for committing mischief by damaging property at his uncle’s house. - Bernama