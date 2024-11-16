A video of a young boy looking after his bedridden mother has captured netizens’ hearts online, demonstrating his love and care toward her.

The viral clip on TikTok shared by @norasni31 showed the boy, said to be identified as Iman, 12, tirelessly making sure his mother is comfortable and well-rested in the hospital.

“He is the one who would change her diaper and wipe her body. He does it all by himself without anyone’s help,” Asni claimed in her video, adding that she even noticed him sitting on the floor during his meal times and even sleeping there, not leaving his mother’s side.

According to Asni, the boy’s mother is said to have had a stroke and claims that she is a single mother.

“The doctors themselves don’t know if Iman understands what they are telling him - what he needs to do, especially since he just turned 12 years old,” she added.

As the clip gained traction on social media, netizens have expressed their admiration towards Iman, for his maturity and willingness to provide the best care he can for his bedridden mother.

Not only that, several users have reached out wanting to help the boy and his mother in their situation.

A user also claimed that Iman’s mother has been discharged from the hospital and is said to be receiving care from her sisters. The user also claims that Iman is going to school while his mother is being looked after.