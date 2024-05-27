CHILD MARRIAGE remains a controversial topic in Malaysia as states remain divided on the issue.

A 16-year-old boy in Sarawak recently said he did not regret his decision to marry his wife aged 17 at the time when he was only 15.

Nabil Syahmi Danish Askar made waves online following a recent TikTok clip of him with his wife, Dayangku Nazarina Awangku Saifuddin, 18 and their child, Harian Metro reported.

Nabil explained that he and his wife agreed to an early marriage as they truly loved each other and desired to legitimise their relationship.

They got married last year on May 10 after both sides of their family approved as blessed their early union.

“We met two years ago at a motorcycle event since both of us have an interest in motorcycles.

“We managed to exchange numbers there to get to know one another and were going out ever since,” Nabil, who now lives in Kampung Seberang, Sarikei, said.

Nabil was also concerned that his wife (girlfriend back then) would be the subjected to slander hence the decision for an early marriage.

He added that both their families accepted their decision however, his mother had some concerns, voicing out the fact that marriage is not “fun and games” but eventually approved seeing Nabil’s determination.

Not only that, Nabil showed his seriousness in marrying his wife, mentioning that he funded their wedding ceremony held in his wife’s family home in Kampung Seberang. The funds were from his savings working at a car workshop part time for two years.

“I did not want to rely on my family as I realised that it was my wedding so I should fund it. Thank God, the wedding went well and we have been married for a year now,” he said.

Nabil added that he stopped his schooling in Form Two and currently works at his brother-in-law’s car workshop.

He and his wife, Dayangku, planned to have children a year after marriage but two months into the marriage, she found out that she was pregnant with their child, Kayra Afeeya, now aged two.