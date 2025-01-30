CHILD marriage remains a prevalent and concerning issue in the nation, as the young individuals involved are obviously not prepared for such adult responsibilities.

Data from the Health Ministry showed over 26,617 children and adolescents aged between 10 to 19 have been recorded as married and pregnant between 2019 and 2023.

A healthcare worker recently shared the story of a 17-year-old girl in her area who is struggling to juggle between taking care of her two-year-old child and working as an ice cream seller near a school.

The young mother lacks adequate support from her husband and family.

“17-years-old. No friends to talk to. She has not finished her SPM.

“Surviving on the kindness of her friend’s mother.

“The last time we spoke, she said she wants to divorce her husband.

“I saw her coming to the clinic to quietly take the polystyrene cold box. I let her do so and I taught her how to store ice-cream.

“She cannot open a bank account but thank God she has a phone where she can use the Touch n’ Go application.

“She sells ice cream near a Chinese vernacular school and manages to make RM100 each day,” @lailafliyanna said in her post on X, neither disclosing the identity nor location of the teenager.

The teenager’s family is said to have “washed their hands” off her and she is currently living with her husband and in-laws in a room with a small stove, sharing her food with her toddler, according to Laila.

Her 18-year-old husband, on the other hand, is studying in a polytechnic college but allegedly has not contributed any funds to pay the bills or buy anything else.

Laila claims her in-laws “do not want to get involved” but demand RM50 from the young girl every month to pay the utility bills.

Despite the minimal support from her family and in-laws, there are others who have her back.

Her friend’s family lets her use their refrigerator to store the ice-creams and a shopkeeper’s wife helps sell 50 sticks of her ice-cream in her husband’s shop during the school holidays.

Furthermore, her friend’s mother has taught her self-sufficient skills such as sewing, making various ‘kuih’ and other dishes, to help prepare her for the future.

Laila also claims the teenage mother got an intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) inserted without anyone’s knowledge.

But not all is lost as the teenage mother is said to currently aim to sit for her SPM exams in 2026 and buy a motorcycle.

Not only that, her friend helps look after her child and has joined her in selling ice cream.

Fortunately, the business seems to be thriving and both the teenager and her friend are planning to sell other types of food.

The post made rounds all over social media, receiving an outpour of sympathy and anger for the teenage mother’s situation.

Many agreed that minors are not prepared to take on the responsibility of marriage, let alone find a stable job to support the family since they are still so young.