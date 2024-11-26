SHOULD you get married young? Or should you wait to get married? This is an age old question where opinions constantly differ on the matter.
One Malaysian however who took the leap to get married at a young age is now sharing that he is full of regret.
In an anonymous dilemma shared on X by @meinmokhtar, the 18-year-old man shared that he has been married to his 18-year-old wife for the past seven months.
The couple opted for the marriage route “to avoid sinning”.
However things haven’t been particularly smooth for the newly weds. The exhausted-sounding man lamented that he is tired of arguing with his wife which happens on a daily basis.
And to make matters worse, the man feels that his wife appears to not like his family and has a tendency to complaint to her parents.
“My wife also doesn’t seem to like my family. She keeps reporting everything to her parents. Her father even came to our house and lashed out at my family,” said the man.
Now, the man explained that he doesn’t stay with his wife and they have been living separately with their families.
“Now its been two months that we are staying with our own families. We only call each other when its necessary.
“I’m regretting it.”
The post has since gone viral, amassing more than 500,000 views and 250 over comments from netizens who advised that getting married at the age of 18 was simply too young.
“Too young to get married. Maybe both families regret letting their children marry so young, which is why there are some issues and anger. As parents, they should be supportive because the couple is still young— there’s no need to scold them. They’re already married, but ideally, the families should have stopped them from marrying too early,” commented @_uwada.
A few netizens also advised the couple to improve their communication skills to better their relationship.
“Still young. There’s a lot to learn about communication. Don’t involve the family in everything or post everything on social media. Try to remember those moments when you were in love— go out on dates again,” said @hanieyf.
