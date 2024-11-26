SHOULD you get married young? Or should you wait to get married? This is an age old question where opinions constantly differ on the matter.

One Malaysian however who took the leap to get married at a young age is now sharing that he is full of regret.

In an anonymous dilemma shared on X by @meinmokhtar, the 18-year-old man shared that he has been married to his 18-year-old wife for the past seven months.

The couple opted for the marriage route “to avoid sinning”.

However things haven’t been particularly smooth for the newly weds. The exhausted-sounding man lamented that he is tired of arguing with his wife which happens on a daily basis.

And to make matters worse, the man feels that his wife appears to not like his family and has a tendency to complaint to her parents.

“My wife also doesn’t seem to like my family. She keeps reporting everything to her parents. Her father even came to our house and lashed out at my family,” said the man.

