21-year-old Malaysian reveals how her mum locks her at home

ASIAN parents are known for being strict on their children. But how much strictness is good when it comes to parenting?

A young Malaysian woman turned to the SecretsMY Twitter page to anonymously tell how her mother forbids her from leaving the house, going so far as to only allow her to attend online classes for further education.

She stated, “My severe mother shuts me inside the house. I am a 21-year-old female. I’ve been living like this for years, but when I started my degree, she wanted to shut me in the home even more.

“I haven’t been permitted out of the house for precisely two and a half months. I’m not even permitted to open the home gate. I’m getting my degree online since she won’t allow me to go to college or have a job. I can only work for her as her bank assistant.” She wrote depressingly.

Additionally, her mental health is deteriorating due to her solitude and the fact that she can only see the walls of her dwelling.

“Of course, I still have everything I need here, but it’s making me insane. My grades have decreased dramatically, and my sadness has returned.” She continued.

“I can’t go for a jog, and I can’t bring people around. I can’t leave the neighbourhood since it’s a secured area with CCTV cameras. Since then, I’ve spent my whole life in my room. Even yet, my mother scolds me for spending too much time in my room. Trust me, I can’t call my buddies either. “I really don’t know what to do,“ she further explained.

What a sad confession this was to read. If we can all agree on one thing it’s, this is not an appropriate way to live as a young woman. What would you do if you were in her position?