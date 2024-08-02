WOULD you ever dress up as a woman to help your girlfriend pass her exam?

One man did.

Recently, Angrez Singh won the greatest boyfriend award for cosplaying as his girlfriend in order to support her during an exam.

Angrez reportedly chose to “help her out” in a special way to ease his cherished girlfriend Paramjeet Kaur’s test anxiety.

Additionally, he wore a salwar kameez and replaced his beard with mascara.

According to The Indian Express, he put his picture on Paramjeet’s student ID so that she could take the recruitment test for female multifunctional health professionals on Jan 7.

Sadly, his cunning plan did not go as planned.

The officials prevented the 26-year-old from taking the exam in lieu of his 34-year-old girlfriend after determining that Angrez’s biometric information did not match the Paramjeet’s.

Following the university’s official police report, he was taken into custody. His fiancée will also be named as a co-accused in the case because he was unable to take the exam without her consent.

The Indian newspaper on Jan 15 cited Faridkot Senior SP Harjeet Singh as stating, “He had even got a fake Aadhaar card, voter card, and [an identity] card made in the name of Paramjeet Kaur.”

Although Angrez has since been released on bond, the police stated that they will look into the matter of phoney identification cards once they get more information from the institution.

Despite Angrez not doing well on the test, he definitely did demonstrate the extent he would go for love—even if it meant facing possible jail time.

What do you think—would you go to this extent to support your partner?