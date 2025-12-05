KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw squad lived up to expectations by securing a place in the final after defeating India 2-0 in the doubles at the 2025 Sepak Takraw Asia Cup today.

Malaysia’s formidable duo, Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin and Aidil Aiman Azwawi, showed little difficulty in breaking the spirit of Indian players Yumnam Akash and Sorokhaibam Malemnganba Singh, clinching the first set 15-12 at Stadium Titiwangsa here.

Riding on that momentum, Malaysia sealed victory in the second set with another 15-12 scoreline.

The win reignites Malaysia’s mission to avenge their earlier defeat to archrivals Thailand, whom they will meet again in the final tonight. The two teams met in the group stage last Saturday, where Malaysia suffered a loss.

Earlier, Thailand confirmed their place in the final after edging out Indonesia, 17-16, 17-15.

Left-side striker Aidil Aiman said the team is now focused on settling the score against Thailand.

“Praise be to Allah for our 2-0 victory over India just now. As for tonight, my teammates and I will definitely give our best and aim to beat them (Thailand),” he said when met after the match.