HAPPY Chinese New Year; for many, it is a special day to spend with family and friends. However, some folks may have a different perspective on this much-anticipated day.

Henry Thia, a Singaporean actor and comedian, confessed that he is not a fan of the event itself.

Henry, who is 71-years-old this year and was born in the year of the Dragon, stated that the celebration consists of long-term laborious effort and preparation for a brief period of delight.

“Do you know what? I actually don’t like Chinese New Year,“ said Henry as reported by The Straits Times.

“It’s stressful and tiring,“ he stated.

Generally, preparing for a holiday season, whether it is Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali, or even Christmas, does not happen overnight.

Furthermore, it requires a month of preparation, which includes meal planning, invitation extension, and so on. It may be tiresome, which is why Henry dreads the Chinese New Year every year.

He said, “The planning is really difficult and exhausting. We need to spring clean our home, wait for fresh notes, pack hongbao (Angpow), and decide what to eat. “All this for three days of celebrations.”

Henry went on to question, “I’m not the only one who feels this way, right?”

Henry’s approach on CNY, however, has elicited varied comments from netizens.

Some may understand why Henry is not looking forward to the holiday season, while others are disappointed that a pleasant event has become difficult.

One commenter commented, “He has a point; hearing your wife nagging while cleaning can get to you.”

Meanwhile, another Facebook user said, “How sad to see such a joyous celebration become a burden.”

What are your thoughts on his statement?