A man’s heartwarming act of returning a lost bag to its owner has captured the attention of netizens, amassing over 659,000 views and countless positive comments.

The viral video, shared by @pitstopakustik on TikTok, showcases the man’s unwavering honesty and dedication to returning the lost item.

In the five-minute video, the man narrates how he found a bag left by the roadside. Rather than walking away, he chose to investigate its contents, uncovering several personal items, including the owner’s identification documents and a damaged handphone.

Determined to return the bag, he set out on a journey to locate the owner.

His pursuit was not without challenges—he spent significant time tracking down the owner’s address and even visited the local police station. His perseverance paid off when he finally returned the bag, undisturbed, to its grateful owner.

At the end of the video, the owner attempts to reward him with RM100 for his efforts, although the man humbly rejects the gesture.

His video was accompanied by a caption that read: “Good deeds will surely be rewarded with goodness. Keep doing good, even when it’s hard, because in the end, it will make us smile.”

Commenting on the video, netizens expressed admiration for the man’s kindness, praising his decision to go above and beyond.

One user called Snake commented: “To the gentleman who found the bag, may God bless you and your family, grant you abundant wealth, good health, and may you always be blessed. It’s rare to come across someone as good and honest as you these days.”

Some netizens shared their own experiences.

“I once found a Chinese person’s wallet and decided to return it to their house. They were so grateful, it made me feel a bit shy. It turned out that on that same night, they were catching a flight back to Kuala Lumpur, and coincidentally, it was a week after Chinese New Year,” BATT wrote.