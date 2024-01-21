MALAYSIANS these days have been searching for greener pastures in terms of employment in Singapore due to its higher currency, translating to a substantially higher pay.

An individual had taken the plunge to switch career paths from higher education to working as a cleaner in Singapore for the sake of earning a comfortable salary.

In a Facebook post by Rizal Hakimm Punyer, the former lecturer said that they only earned RM1,900 when working for a private higher education institution, struggling to survive with that meagre salary for the past five years working there.

“One day, I just gave up. My stress shot up to the point I could not work due to my insufficient salary unable to pay for my living expenses.

“That is when I decided to look for jobs in Singapore and Alhamdullilah, I got a job as a cleaner, with a basic salary of S$3,100 (10,886.07),” they said in the post.

They also said that despite facing challenges such as travelling back and fro to Singapore for work, it will all worth it at the end of the day, feeling rewarded properly after all that struggle.

Netizens agreed with the former lecturer’s sentiments, reflecting how many Malaysians are underpaid and would rather leave the country to create better opportunities for themselves, career and salary wise.