YOGESWARY, a security guard at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, went viral a few months ago after a video of her helping patients and visitors caught the attention of netizens online.

Just recently, mynewshub TikTok page recently shared the good news that she will be receiving a medal from the Agong later this month in recognition of her compassionate character.

Her assistance with parking and providing support during one of these families’ most trying moments has made a big difference in the hardships these families bear.

The event is set for Dec 19, 2023 was announced in a formal invitation to the ceremony, which was sent out on Nov 28, 2023.

Yogeswary thanked the visitors of the hospital and the general public for the support and appreciation she has received.

Seeing members of the public who have put in countless hours of hard labour each day receive the acknowledgment they deserve warms our hearts. Congratulations Yogeswary!