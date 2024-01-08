A suicide prevention volunteer has dedicated his life for over two decades to prevent suicides along the Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, Jiangsu province.

According to South China Morning Post, the 56-year-old Chen Si, known as the “Angel of Nanjing, patrols the bridge 10 times a day, engaging in conversations with those in distress to deter them from jumping.

Wearing a distinctive red uniform with “cherish life every day” inscribed in Chinese, Chen has not only talked people down but also physically rescued individuals from the brink.

His journey began in 2000 when he encountered a troubled girl on the bridge. He bought her food, water and a ticket home, realising then the potential to save lives.

“I realised that these people could be saved,“ he was quoted as saying.

Since then, he has saved hundreds more.

He has honed his ability to recognize signs of distress, noting, “People with an extreme internal struggle don’t have relaxed body movements, their bodies look heavy.”

In one instance, he saved a woman whose husband had cheated on her, reassuring her, “If the sky falls, I’ll be your big brother and hold it up for you.”

Another time, he helped a girl who couldn’t afford university tuition, raising more than 10,000 yuan (approx. RM6,310) with friends to support her.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that simply pulling someone back from the brink on the bridge doesn’t completely lift them out of their predicament,” he said.

Understanding that immediate intervention isn’t enough, he has used his savings to provide temporary housing and cover expenses for those he has saved.

His touching tale has been made into a documentary called “Angel of Nanjing.”