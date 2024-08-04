Apple reportedly developing home robots

CALLING all tech enthusiasts!

Forget about housework, since Apple may be developing robots to assist with household tasks.

This marks a significant shift for the company, following the recent cancellation of their electric car project.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has reassigned engineers from the car project to generative artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, including the development of these home-following robots.

The project is a collaborative effort between Apple’s hardware engineering and AI/machine learning teams.

While it’s unclear if Apple will unveil the robots at their upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the news certainly sparks anticipation.

What do you think? Could these robots be the future of household assistance?

Read More:

Essential iPhone security tips to keep thieves out

US Justice Dept to sue Apple, alleges antitrust violations: Bloomberg News

US Justice Department sues Apple for alleged monopoly in smartphone market