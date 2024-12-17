A disabled Indonesian who has no arms has denied using black magic as he is presently faces charges for sexually assaulting 17 women.

According to TribunLombok.com, the suspect, I Wayan Agus Suwartama alias Agus Buntung, 22, from Kota Mataram, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia reportedly he dared to swear in front of the public to prove he did not practice the act.

“I am not a practitioner of black magic, or (capable of) manipulating women to obey and comply with my words.

“In this issue, I am also willing to swear in front of the public to refute the accusation,“ he was quoted as saying by the Indonesian news portal.

Meanwhile, Nusa Tenggara Barat province general crimes investigation director, Syarief Hidayat, reportedly said investigation into the suspect has now uncovered new evidence in the form of a video recording between him and one of the victims.

He said that the three-minute video recorded the suspect’s voice trying to persuade the victims before molesting them.

“The video footage shows the suspect’s modus operandi of approaching the victim, this evidence is an important element to be brought forward in the legal process,“ he said.

It is understood that the suspect will appeal to the victim to stay at his house prior to committing the reprehensible act.

Prior to this, Agus Buntung became a viral sensation in Indonesia after he was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women despite having no arms.

