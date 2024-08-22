MANY reports of the violations of food hygiene regulations have surfaced more often these days, raising concerns among many consumers.

A post on X by @shvnim claimed a friend of hers found a baby cockroach in his meal while dining at a restaurant located in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur.

“This is unacceptable. So disgusting (that) he threw up after that,” she said in her post.

Hanim said in her post that her friend did complain to the eatery’s manager who apologised and offered a “free meal”.

ALSO READ: Man discovers maggots in meal at KL eatery, gets food poisoning for five days

The video attached showed the dish, clams covered in a sort of spicy cream sauce and the cockroach was found in the sauce.

Netizens were appalled, with many pointing out how the eatery has received many complaints over their hygiene.

Another X user alleged that the restaurant had served spoiled food a number of times.