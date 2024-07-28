HYGIENE standards at eateries in the country seems to have dropped dramatically following several instances of food poisoning cases involving under-cooked, polluted or stale offerings to customers.

The latest incident involves man who is recently called out a Kuala Lumpur eatery after spotting maggots in his meal.

In a TikTok video by @eydilr, he picked up a maggot and it was seen crawling on a spoon.

“This meal is the reason why I had food poisoning for five days,” he said in the video caption.

He claimed he found the maggots in the soup dish he ordered.

The man also pointed out the eatery lacked in other ways in terms of service and especially in terms of cleanliness.

“The waiter was ridiculously slow, the food also seemed quite unclean,” he added, also noting the conditions of the toilet, kitchen and the beverage-making section.

Netizens validated the man’s claims, commenting their experiences patronising the eatery mainly being unpleasant while he was also advised to report the eatery to the authorities.

“This is where I took my family to. Oh my God, (the place) had so many cockroaches to the point it reached the table(s),” a user alleged.

“I went through a similar experience. The eatery owner said ‘it is just a caterpillar’ and said they will replace with another dish. While they were making the dish, my husband and I left without paying immediately,” another user claimed.

Google reviews also showed a number of recent reviews criticising the eatery’s lack of hygiene.

