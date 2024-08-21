A bakery owner recently issued a public apology to a customer in a wheelchair after she was denied entry in the premises.

Elmiza Ghani initially shared her experience in the OKU Sentral (Founded by Ras Adiba Radzi & Ilias Yaakop) Facebook group, now removed and reposted by Facebook user Si Solihin, on how the bakery did not let her in due to their store policy.

However, the customer said in the post that the owner showed the sign placed on the store front not allowing strollers and wheelchairs in the premises but she noticed only a picture of a baby stroller.

“The owner said they were scared the tyres would dirty the shop (floors), there would be poop on it.

“This is the first time I have experienced this sort of treatment. The sacred mosque even allows those using a wheelchair to enter,” she said in her post shared on Aug 16, Friday.

ALSO READ: M’sian man highlights challenges faced by OKU community to get around KL

The bakery owner came forward and issued a public apology to Elmiza regarding the situation on their Facebook page on the same day.

The owner said even they have to take off their footwear before entering the premises but was “careless” in denying the customer in the wheelchair entry.

“This is because of a previous incident where there was faeces found stuck on the wheels of wheelchairs and strollers.

“I am not that cruel as I am thought to be. This is because my father is disabled and my mother is in a wheelchair user. I am a human being who makes mistakes.

“I apologize for any mistakes I made regarding the customer in a wheelchair who was asked to leave by my staff,” the owner said in their apology post.

ALSO READ: Wheelchair user facing uphill climb in job quest

The matter was finally resolved on the same day as the apology was issued with Elmiza’s post in the Facebook group forgiving the establishment’s oversight.

“The owner has made a public apology as per my request because if I someone who forgives, what about other disabled individuals then?

“Hopefully my story is a lesson for others. We did not ask to be this way. We do not ask for your sympathy but allow us to live like any other person too.

“I also ask those in this group to forgive their first mistake and stop condemning them,” her post read.