WHILE living with disabilities is indeed challenging, the government has provided certain amenities to make life easier for people with disabilities in Malaysia.

However, the amenities for the OKU community remain substandard in some regions, making it difficult for them to go around independently.

Recently, Tiktok user Izhar Idham documented the difficulties that the OKU community experience when attempting to navigate the city.

In the one-minute video, Izhar showed a group of wheelchair users attempting to navigate Kuala Lumpur city.

Despite the fact that there was a clear passage for pedestrians, the group struggled to maneuver their wheelchairs over the traffic barrier and onto the opposite side of the road.

The video showed how the group had to take turns crossing the road safely under the blazing heat.

He added, “The wheelchair path must not have stairs or be elevated. Even if the height is just two or three inches, the route must be level.

“You must understand that a small obstacle can be a huge obstacle for those in wheelchairs.”

Additionally, he stated that he created the movie to bring awareness to the predicament of persons who utilize wheelchairs for movement.

Many netizens believed that OKU facilities should be enhanced.

One online user responded, “May your affairs be made easier, please ask the authorities for clarification.”

Meanwhile another went on to say, “Hopefully the authorities will take action for their convenience.”

ALSO READ:

OKU student killed in motorcycle-car collision

Differently-abled M’sian man fined after parking in OKU space