NO one should have to celebrate their birthday alone, and a bakery in Kuala Lumpur proved just that with a heartwarming gesture that’s touched many online.

In a video shared by @sundaydo.hq on TikTok, an elderly woman, lovingly referred to as “auntie,” walked into the bakery to buy a birthday cake for herself.

While being served, the staff casually asked who the cake was for, and her response left them moved: it was for her own birthday that very day.

“One day, an auntie came in to buy a cake. As usual, our staff asked who the cake was for. The auntie told us it was her birthday,” the bakery wrote.

Upon hearing this, the staff immediately decided to gift the cake to her, refusing to accept payment.

Despite their kind offer, the auntie insisted on paying, but the team graciously held their ground.

Shortly after, the staff noticed the auntie celebrating quietly at the bakery, even blowing out a candle on her cake all by herself.

Touched by the scene, they quickly devised a plan to give her a celebration to remember.

When the auntie returned after stepping out to a nearby shop, she surprised the staff with biscuits she had bought to thank them for their generosity.

Little did she know, they had a surprise of their own waiting for her.

As soon as she walked back in, the team gathered around and sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

“While we were singing to the auntie, we couldn’t help but feel emotional.

“Everyone couldn’t hold back their tears.

“There were times we felt like giving up. But moments like this –her tears of joy as we sang for remind us why we do what we do,” the bakery wrote.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens praising the bakery’s kind-hearted staff for making the auntie’s special day truly unforgettable, with many sharing how the heartwarming moment brought them to tears.

One netizen called Dhiluv commented: “I’m a gangster, you know, but I ended up crying anyway.”

“So proud of you guys. Thank you for making the auntie happy on her birthday. May all of you be blessed with abundant blessings,” wana wrote.