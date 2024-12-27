A controversial love ritual service marketed as the “bloodworm love spell” has sparked heated discussions online after being listed on the Singapore-based marketplace Carousell.

The service, offered by Singaporean “spiritual store” Element Mustika, claims to reunite estranged couples or ignite chemistry for S$500 (approx. RM1608).

The ritual is conducted by Ajarn James, a Thai practitioner from Chiang Mai with over two decades of experience, who describes himself as the sole custodian of this unique practice, passed down through ancient texts and lineage, South China Morning Post reported.

Customers struggling with their love lives, whether coping with a breakup or seeking to build chemistry with a new partner, are required to provide photos and details of their intended target and then “wait” for the charm’s effects.

The company claims that the master has established a strong reputation, particularly among clients from China, where such services are highly regarded for their perceived effectiveness.

Despite assurances, such rituals have been linked to fraud in China.

In December 2022, Shanghai police arrested a group for defrauding a woman of 13,000 yuan (approx. RM8,044) through a “black magic reunion ritual.”

Similarly, a Beijing woman received a three-year sentence for conning another individual out of 7,800 yuan (approx. RM4,469) by offering false promises of reconciliation with an ex.

Despite cautionary reports, some users on Chinese social media maintain faith in love rituals, attributing failures to fake practitioners.

Element Mustika attempts to establish credibility by providing detailed guidelines to help customers distinguish authentic rituals from scams. The listing assures clients of specific evidence, such as photos and videos of rituals featuring their and their partners’ images, unlike scammers who rely on generic footage or staged acts lacking true expertise.

Customers are also cautioned about the risk of repeated payment demands for additional rituals.

The website highlights testimonials from past clients, with claims that the rituals “drastically improved my love life” and even prompted partners to “break up with the other girl and return to me.”

Online reactions to the bloodworm ritual vary widely.

Some skeptics argue the service exploits the vulnerability of lovesick individuals.

“Heartbroken or lovestruck individuals will do anything, sadly. It is despicable that people capitalise on this vulnerability,” said one commenter on Reddit.

Others noted the enduring appeal of such services.

“Desperate people from all walks of life still purchase these services in this modern era,” one remarked, while another highlighted the trend’s popularity among “free-spirited” younger generations.