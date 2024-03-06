IT is unfortunate to find many luxury car owners these days absconding from paying parking fees, toll fees or other forms of vehicle-related payments.

Recently, a BMW driver in Singapore did the unthinkable to avoid paying parking fees and took down a boom gate barrier.

“Driving a BMW but not paying for parking. What a joke,” the reel caption read.

A viral video by Complaint Singapore showed the man alighting his car and using a sharp object to cut the plastic ties holding up the boom gate barrier and then tossing it aside.

The parking fee calculated at the screen next to the boom gate amounted to S$46 (RM160).

Netizens were irked by the man’s actions and called for him to be charged with vandalism and speculated that this was probably not the driver’s first time committing such offences.

“Can afford BMW but cannot afford $46++ of parking? Shame on you,” a netizen said.

“Seems like this is not the first time he’s doing it,” another user commented.

