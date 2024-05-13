Some of the world’s richest people are incredibly thrifty.

IKEA founder, Ingvar Kamprad as known for his frugal habits, which included flying coach and driving a 20-year-old Volvo.

But just how far should one stretch their frugality?

A Malaysian man, Ramlan Yusof to took his Facebook to recall an encounter with an older man at a local petrol station who was grumbling about the price of tinned coffee.

“Why is this tinned coffee RM4.10? I usually purchase the drink at the supermarket for around RM2.60. At most, the coffee would cost RM3.

“The employee replied casually that the canned coffee wasn’t on the controlled price list. The man continued to complain hearing this.”

Feeling sympathetic, Ramlan was moved to help the man. “How many tins would you like? I will pay for it.”

“I felt sorry for the man. Maybe he did not have enough money but he really wanted his coffee fix,” shared Ramlan.

“Really?” questioned the surprised man before he reached out and grabbed three tins of coffee before signaling to the employee that the bill would be on Ramlan.

Once he settled the man’s coffee bill, he stepped out of the petrol station’s convenience store.

To his horror, he saw the man filling up his BMW M3 convertible that had a two-digit licence plate with Ron97.

“Hmm... no wonder he’s counting every cent,” said a clearly disappointed Ramlan.

In the comment section of the Facebook post, netizens were displeased by the man’s actions, calling him out for buying three tins at once, taking advantage of Ramlan’s kindess.

While others commented that the car might have belonged to the man’s employer and he could have been a driver.

What do you think? What would you have done if you were in Ramlan’s place?

