WHEN you order a packet of ‘nasi goreng’ or fried rice, the usual suspects are a piece of fried egg, anchovies, seafood, chicken, and maybe a few slices of cucumbers.

But what about a receipt book that the food seller uses to jot down the order?

Yes, a group of Malaysians were left horrified after they discovered an entire receipt book tucked neatly inside their fried rice (thankfully it wasn’t cooked with the dish).

You read that right.

In a TikTok video posted by @imanihomestayhq, the woman could be seen unveiling her Styrofoam container, and out unfolds a receipt book sitting on the fried rice.

Upon lifting the receipt book, they realised it was covering the fried egg which was on the fried rice. This strange presence was probably mistakenly placed by the restaurant employee.

To make matters worse, the woman shared in the comments that the pen ink from the receipt book had stuck to the food.

“Fried rice + book,” captioned @imanihomestayhq.

The 24-second video has since garnered almost 400,000 views and more than 300 comments from equally shocked TikTok users who found the fried rice addition an amusing experience.

Amused netizen Fiona_Elissha commented that the owner must be hunting high and low for his receipt book.

Many took to the comment section to crack jokes about the incident, adding that this was a “mystery gift”.

“Boss, fried rice with egg and 555 book!” joked christiano_romeo.

While SyahmiSahrani joked that this was a sign that the customer was chosen to work with them.

“Congratulations, you have been chosen to work with us”.

“Fried rice also got free gift,” chuckled draculaswg.

We hope the owner of the receipt book finds @imanihomestayhq’s video and realises where is his missing receipt book!

