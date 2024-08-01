THERE are many stories of hellish companies exploiting their employees these days but where there are bad bosses and toxic work cultures, there are good companies that look out for their workers.

An employer on TikTok recently went viral for appreciating his staff in the most generous fashion with some retail therapy.

Faaris Azri Choii in his video said that he wanted to surprise his workers with a shopping spree at a luxury brand outlet in Johor.

In the video, Faris said that he has allotted a maximum amount RM2,500 for each worker to spend at the high end brand outlet.

After shopping, everyone gathered outside with their purchases with Faris who gave them a small speech thanking them for their hard work.

“I spent almost RM100,000 here today. The value is not important to me. What matters the most to me is your dedication,” he told his employees.

Netizens were warmed by his generosity and jokingly asked if there were any vacancies in his company.

On the other hand, Faris’s generosity was compared to that of entrepreneur Khairul Aming who went viral for treating his employees to a five star vacation last year.