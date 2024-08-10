THE owner of a brand new Chery Omoda 5 recently faced the misfortune of having their car wrecked after another driver crashed into its rear.

The accident happened at a toll booth on Sunday (Oct 6) at 10.03am. It’s unclear if there were any casualties in the incident.

The dashcam footage, shared on Facebook page DashCam Malaysia, showed the white Chery entering the toll booth first with the Mercedes-Benz speeding behind the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The man handling the Mercedes crashed into the rear of the SUV in the toll booth, slightly propelling it forward. It is also alleged that its driver is 19-years-old.

Images included in the video showed the smashed boot of the brand new Chery following the collision, while the front area of the Mercedes car’s bonnet was wrecked.

While netizens pointed out that the Mercedes driver is highly likely inexperienced, many rebuked his actions, accusing him for not paying attention on the road.

Not only that, one user called for the suspension of the man’s driving license.