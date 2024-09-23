A vehicle was recently spotted at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) in Taman Midah, Cheras driving off after knocking down a motorcyclist while switching lanes.

In a dashcam footage posted on X by @update1111, the white Toyota Alphard was seen merging on the left lane when the back of it hit the motorcyclist.

The incident took place last Saturday (Sept 21) at 9.22pm.

In the video, the Alphard was seen still driving into the left lane and kept on going without a moment’s hesitation.

Meanwhile, the dashcam owner stopped his vehicle and a passenger got down to aid the motorcyclist.

The post updated that the motorcyclist is currently in a comatose state, receiving treatment at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM (HUKM).

Netizens condemned the Alphard driver’s reckless and irresponsible actions and called for the authorities to take action.