WHILE the KTMB train has had mixed reviews over the years, one British tourist shared his positive review of his experience recently.

The Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is known for transporting people across Peninsular Malaysia until Woodlands, Singapore.

Travel writer Richard Barrow was left “impressed” after his KTMB ride, saying the trains are a “world away” from Thailand’s trains.

This was Barrow’s first time on the KTMB, travelling along the East Coast line.

“I was impressed with the comfort, facilities, and cleanliness. Malaysia is light years ahead of Thailand when it comes to rail transport and this isn’t even their flagship train,” he said in his Facebook post.

Furthermore, Barrow commended the rail staffs’ “service-mindedness”, even finding them to be very “informative and helpful”.

Not only that, he spoke highly about Malaysians, saying how “warm and friendly” they are and “always quick with a smile even for strangers”.

“Traveling as a foreign tourist in Malaysia is so much easier than in Thailand. The next time I have trouble extending my Thai visa, I will probably move to live in Malaysia,” Barrow added.

KTM Berhad noticed Barrow’s post and shared their appreciation on Facebook for his positive review.

