Trump offers tariff relief if EU opens market to US firms

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the United States could reduce threatened tariffs on European goods if the European Union grants better market access to American companies. The remarks came during an event focused on artificial intelligence, where Trump highlighted ongoing trade discussions with the EU.

“If they agree to open up the union to American businesses, then we will let them pay a lower tariff,“ Trump said. He confirmed that serious negotiations are currently in progress. The US has been engaged in talks with the EU for weeks to avoid imposing a 30 per cent tariff on imports from the bloc, set to take effect on August 1.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron presented a unified stance during discussions in Berlin. Both leaders indicated the EU’s readiness to respond if negotiations with the US collapse.

German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius noted that Merz and Macron agreed to retain additional trade measures as an option should talks fail. He added that both leaders are prepared to develop new strategies if needed. Kornelius also mentioned that Germany and France plan to coordinate closely with Italy and the European Commission as negotiations with Washington reach their final stages. - Bernama-dpa