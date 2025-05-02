MALAYSIAN United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) founder Syed Saddiq has come under scrutiny after spending significant time with local celebrity Bella Astillah, leading to calls for him to prioritise his political responsibilities.

Syed, who has been making headlines for his public appearances with Bella—including climbing Mount Kinabalu in traditional attire and sharing meals—was recently criticised by Bukit Bendera MP Syarleena Rashid.

She urged him to focus on his role as Muar’s Member of Parliament or step down.

In a TikTok post, Syarleena emphasized Syed’s duty as a “wakil rakyat” (people’s representative) and suggested that if he could not fulfill his responsibilities, he should let someone else take over.

“I get it. You want to mingle around with the youths through sports, no problem. You like to travel, no problem.”

“You want to hang out with celebrities, not a problem. But you have to set a good example through your social media, and show that we’re paid to help the people at a full capacity.”

She further encouraged him to focus on addressing Muar’s ongoing issues instead of making headlines for personal activities.

Recently, Syed and Bella were also seen dancing and lip-syncing to Sam Smith’s “La La La” in a video posted on Bella’s Instagram, fueling speculation about their relationship.

While Syed has yet to directly respond to Syarleena’s remarks, he shared on Facebook that he had returned for the First Term of the 2025 Parliamentary Session, which began on February 3 and will run until March 6, according to Parliament’s official website.

Netizens remain divided, with some backing Syed while others echo Syarleena’s sentiments about his priorities as an elected representative.

“YB Syed Saddiq really deserves to be reprimanded so that he understands his responsibilities. Well done, YB Syarleena,” one netizen called Siti Hanizah wrote.

“YB Syed Saddiq isn’t just hanging out with Bella Astillah for fun. They have a mission. Syed Saddiq is the ambassador for Primavalet, and in exchange, Primavalet will donate items like food packs and clothing to the people of Muar,” De Hareus Mieza claimed.

“That’s the kind of MP we like. Just keep going, YB Syed Saddiq . Being too straight-laced and following all protocols as an MP can be boring. Salute to YB!” Personal Financial Advisor commented.