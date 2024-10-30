WITH Deepavali just around the corner, many Hindus in Malaysia are scrambling to purchase their last-minute items.

And where better can one shop for their home decorations, brand new gorgeous clothing, and snacks at a Deepavali carnival?

However, a disgruntled Malaysian has taken to TikTok after being charged a rather outrageous price for the parking fees at the Deepavali carnival taking place at Bukit Jalil.

@mr_lumur took to his TikTok account to vent about how he was charged RM10 for the parking fees.

“Even for a few hours? Isn’t that a bit too much?” he questioned in his post, attaching a photograph of the receipt.

He added that he had visited the carnival twice and was charged different prices on both days.

“I paid RM5 on Thursday, which I found quite reasonable, but when they asked for RM10 on Sunday, I got pissed off,” he explained in the comments.

The TikTok post very quickly attracted the attention of netizens who shared that they were charged differently at the same carnival, ranging from as little as RM5 to as much as RM20.

@not_my_idea1234567890 shared that in the first week, he was charged only RM5 and was stunned to see such a price hike up for the parking fees.

“First week was only RM5, whooshh why did they hike up?”

@elmcoralastrid6 shared that she paid RM20 on Saturday and even RM30 on Sunday.

@franzyboi85 shared that he was relieved that he cancelled his plans to attend the carnival as he guessed the parking fees would be exorbitant.

theSun has since reached out to carnival organiser Agenda Suria Communications Sdn Bhd for a response to the issue.

However, they have yet to respond to it as of press time.