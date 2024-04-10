Bus driver returns lost wallet and keys to university student

IF you have ever had the heartbreaking experience of misplacing or losing your wallet, you would understand how painful it is.

And if you are lucky, you might just receive your wallet from a kind Samaritan.

Just like this university student who was fortunate enough to encounter a bus driver who returned his missing wallet and keys.

The student’s father, Chin Malacca took to his Facebook account to share that his son had taken a bus from his university to their home in Melaka.

However, upon reaching home, his son discovered that his wallet and keys had gone missing, so they immediately went back to the bus station for look for it.

Thankfully, Chin shared that the bus company employees were very responsible and provided them with the information they need.

The best part, the next day, the kind bus driver returned the son’s wallet and keys, surprising the father and son as they felt there was little hope to finding the lost items.

In his post, Chin exclaimed that such an honest bus driver deserved to be promoted and awarded by the company.

“We are very grateful to the bus driver from KKKL Express Malaysia for exemplifying such a virtue.

“The company should reward and promote such exemplary employees and foster this positive culture, as it will certainly have a beneficial impact on the company.

The father also hoped that more media outlets will report such good deeds.

“This will contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious society, where the people of Malaysia’s diverse ethnicities live together in unity,” said Chin.

What a kind bus driver!

ALSO READ: Passenger praises MAS for helping him retrieve his tablet