A shocking and somewhat surreal sight unfolded on the streets of Putrajaya recently.

A TikTok video posted by @tropikadining.my captured a huge snake calmly slithering on the roof of a moving silver Perodua Axia. The 35-second clip, which has since gone viral, has left viewers both amused and astounded.

The video begins with the snake lounging on the car roof, as if hitching a casual ride. In the second half, it dangles precariously off the side of the car, peering at the road below as the vehicle comes to a stop at a traffic light. But instead of fleeing, the snake clings back onto the roof as the car starts moving again.

“Point of view: Left your stuff on the car (X), left your snake on the car (✔),” @tropikadining.my humorously captioned the clip.

Adding a dash of humour, they also wrote, “Even snakes would want to eat at Tropika IOI Putrajaya, right?”

The video, which has garnered over 490,000 views, left Malaysian TikTok users buzzing. Many expressed admiration for the composure of the Axia driver, who remained unfazed despite the bizarre situation.

“Salute to the Axia driver, seriously the calmest ever. If it were me, I’d be hysterical in the car by now,” commented sisaziey.

“If it was me, I would be screaming in the car while using Waze to look for the nearest fire station,” said Hajir Aswita.

“If it were me, I’d suddenly become clueless driving, not knowing where the gear, brake, or signal is,” said Nur Azidah Azmi.

Despite the widespread attention, the fate of the snake remains unknown. It’s unclear if the driver eventually noticed the stowaway and sought help, possibly at a fire station, or if the snake safely made its way off the vehicle.

Several users urged the car owner to share the conclusion of the unusual saga:

“Car owner, please show up. We want to know how this story ends,” commented @Adralia_.