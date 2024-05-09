Car keys, ATM cards to ‘bantal busuk’ - Royal Floria lists lost and found items

IF you lost something a little unusual at Royal Floria Putrajaya this year—like your ‘bantal busuk’ or perhaps your dignity along with your car keys—you’re in luck.

Putrajaya Corporation has announced on its Facebook page a treasure trove of lost items is now ready to be claimed starting September 3, today at the Putrajaya Botanical Garden Information Counter in Presint 1.

Royal Floria Putrajaya, which wrapped up its 13th edition, featured over 700,000 blooms and brought in thousands of visitors—some of whom left behind more than just their worries.

Among the 45 lost items are some everyday things—umbrellas, wallets, and phones—as well as some head-scratchers like baby bottles, baby napkins, kids bolster and even ATM cards (hopefully without the PIN scribbled somewhere).

It stated that collection is available until September 8, between 9am to 12pm, and 2pm to 5pm.

Netizens were clearly amused with some of the bizarre lost and found items.

One user called Al Fateh Sofiyya commented: “How did they get home without their (car) keys? Hahaha.”

“Congrats. Whose ‘bantal busuk’ is that? Syammil lewan wrote.